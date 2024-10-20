Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

