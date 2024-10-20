3,118 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HAS opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

