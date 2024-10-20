Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.