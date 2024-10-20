Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 27,402 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

