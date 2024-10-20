Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,983,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.65 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

