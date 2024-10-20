Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

