Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $174.88 and last traded at $175.64. 978,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,440,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

The firm has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

