Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $258,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $7,631,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,818,699 shares of company stock worth $48,506,781. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

