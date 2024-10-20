Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

