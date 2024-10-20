Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $153.97 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $225.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average is $204.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

