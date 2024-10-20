Claro Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $85.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

