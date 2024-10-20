3,924 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $106.76.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

