Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

