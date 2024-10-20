Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 191,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 126.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

