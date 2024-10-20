M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,331 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.