Claro Advisors LLC Sells 100,711 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,711 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

GBTC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.