Claro Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,753,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $695,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $73.86 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

