Claro Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

