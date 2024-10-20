Claro Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.42. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

