Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,699 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

