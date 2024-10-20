Claro Advisors LLC Sells 59,006 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,006 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

