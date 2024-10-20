Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Critical Survey

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -194.17% -140.64% Immunovant N/A -52.07% -48.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 0 12 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.74%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 65.96%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Immunovant”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 59.12 -$19.03 million ($3.33) -0.64 Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.51

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

