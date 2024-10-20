iCoreConnect (ICCT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) is one of 428 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iCoreConnect to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -260.79% -614.22% -152.86% iCoreConnect Competitors -60.61% -7.21% -7.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iCoreConnect and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A iCoreConnect Competitors 2269 15364 30317 856 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.69%. Given iCoreConnect’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCoreConnect has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCoreConnect and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $10.27 million -$15.55 million -0.12 iCoreConnect Competitors $2.54 billion $356.80 million 15.21

iCoreConnect’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iCoreConnect peers beat iCoreConnect on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

