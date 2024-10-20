NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

