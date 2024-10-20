NBC Securities Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.