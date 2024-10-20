Good Life Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

