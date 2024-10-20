Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

