Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 54,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.