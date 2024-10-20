Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.