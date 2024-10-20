Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK
In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK
ONEOK Price Performance
ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.01.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.