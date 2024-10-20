Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $233.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $216.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. Allstate has a one year low of $121.70 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

