Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Textron were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Textron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXT opened at $90.05 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

