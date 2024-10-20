Trust Co. of Vermont Has $165,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $990.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

