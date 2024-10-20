Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,947,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,668,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,018,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

