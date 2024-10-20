Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 250 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exelon were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.95 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.