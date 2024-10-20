Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $839.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $861.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

