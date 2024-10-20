Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AGCO were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AGCO by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

