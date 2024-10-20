Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.86 and last traded at $188.67. 7,919,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,183,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.