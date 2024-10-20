Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 51,332 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $693,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

