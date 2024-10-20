Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 51,332 Shares

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $693,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.