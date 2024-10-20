Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 26,318 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.