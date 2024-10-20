Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $132.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

