Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,015 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $415.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.18 and its 200 day moving average is $350.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

