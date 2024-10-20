Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 456,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,455,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,392,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

