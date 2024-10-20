Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $418.40 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,568,243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

