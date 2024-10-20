Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 112.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

