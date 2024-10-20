Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.