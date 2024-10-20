Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.