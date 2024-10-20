Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

