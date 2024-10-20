Claro Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $210.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

