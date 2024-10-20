V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:BG opened at $89.55 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.