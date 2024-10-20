Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 318,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

