Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 26,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $486.45 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.